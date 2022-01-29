‘This grace is ageless’ – reactions as actress Bukunmi Oluwashina share throwback photo

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina, has flaunted her slim figure as she shares ten years throwback photo of herself.

The emotional actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback and present photo of herself in bikini.

In both the throwback and present photo she is slim. While bragging about her slim body she stated that ten years down the lane she still look ageless.

Bukunmi who is a mother of one appeared fitted in the photo and someone might doubt if she has given birth or not.

Her fans and fellow celebrities could not stop gushing over her ageless body. They took to the comments to gush over her beautiful body.

In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“10 years later, mummy Avia? No, be juju be that? The grace is ageless”.

See below,