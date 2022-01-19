TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she…

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him…

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam question in Federal University, Lafia (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Peter

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to an exam question paper of the Federal University Lafia, that featured Tiwa Savage‘s leaked tape in a bad light.

The examination paper belonging to the Faculty of Arts at the Federal University, Lafia featured the topic of the singer’s leaked tape that went viral in 2021.

Tiwa Savage's leaked tape gets featured on exam question paper in Federal University, Lafia

READ ALSO

“Why my papa no be Dangote?” – Tiwa Savage laments over…

“A listening ear can also be a running mouth”…

The infamous leaked tape of Tiwa Savage, was the number two question in a first-semester examination of the Department of English and literary studies, Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa state, and as allotted 20 marks in the exam.

The question reads;

“Tiwa Savage’s notorious video trended in 2021. What’s the connection between musical lyrics and poetry?”

See screenshot below (Swipe):

Reacting to this, Netizens have knocked the university for coming up with such an examination question and queried its significance to the students’ development.

@_ugez wrote: “What typer rubbish question is this? The professor is mad. Like Nna eh! No sense in this question.”

@emodisino remarked: “This country no dey forget things o, Na so person sex history dey for generations yet unborn to come discuss.”

@habbizzelle wrote: “The question doesn’t even correlate with the sentence. This lecturer just wants to trend. Arindin.” 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares her scary experience with hair stylist at a salon

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him money

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

Barrister narrates experience with neighbor who never offered him a lift in his…

I killed US-bound doctor, Obidike because he tried to have gay s*x with me…

“Where do I go? Who do I turn to?” – Singer, Simi laments

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Seyi Shay gets engaged while heavily pregnant

“Music brings money and is a fast money-making machine” – Singer…

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam question in…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs girl

I killed US-bound doctor, Obidike because he tried to have gay s*x with me…

Lady laments after receiving N200 transport fare from her date

BBNaija’s Ka3na announces end of her marriage to ‘oyibo’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More