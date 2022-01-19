Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as exam question in Federal University, Lafia (Screenshot)

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to an exam question paper of the Federal University Lafia, that featured Tiwa Savage‘s leaked tape in a bad light.

The examination paper belonging to the Faculty of Arts at the Federal University, Lafia featured the topic of the singer’s leaked tape that went viral in 2021.

The infamous leaked tape of Tiwa Savage, was the number two question in a first-semester examination of the Department of English and literary studies, Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa state, and as allotted 20 marks in the exam.

The question reads;

“Tiwa Savage’s notorious video trended in 2021. What’s the connection between musical lyrics and poetry?”

See screenshot below (Swipe):

Reacting to this, Netizens have knocked the university for coming up with such an examination question and queried its significance to the students’ development.

@_ugez wrote: “What typer rubbish question is this? The professor is mad. Like Nna eh! No sense in this question.”

@emodisino remarked: “This country no dey forget things o, Na so person sex history dey for generations yet unborn to come discuss.”

@habbizzelle wrote: “The question doesn’t even correlate with the sentence. This lecturer just wants to trend. Arindin.”