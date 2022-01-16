“Tonto missed a good man” – Reactions as Rosy Meurer shares video of Olakunle Churchill serving her breakfast in bed

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Netizens have reacted to a heartwarming video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill serving his wife, Rosy Meurer breakfast in bed.

Rosy Meurer shows off husband Olakunle Churchill serving her breakfast in bed

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to show off how romantic her husband is, by capturing the moment he served her breakfast on bed.

While many have slammed her for snatching Tonto’s husband, others have commended her ability to keep her home intact and problem-free.

Rosy Meurer, whose marriage to Olakunle Churchill was made public in 2021 following his separation from popular actress Tonto Dikeh, has continued to get mixed opinions from individuals.

Sharing the video, she wrote on her page:

“When bae says this is the only type of “BREAKFAST” I deserve from him ☺️😉🥰😍
#happysunday
#breakfastserved
#breakfastinbed
#QUEENOFALLQUEENS👑”

Watch the video below:

 

