Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has taken to her official Instagram account to announce the passing of her beloved mother.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, the thespian wrote:

“This is not goodbye. It’s till we meet again. Love you forever mummy.”

Reacting to the news, friends and family members took to the comment section of the Instagram post to pen down their heartfelt condolence messages.

@vikkysog Ohh:

“Take heart dear, may her soul rest in peace AAAA.”

@dianeoputa: “Stella so sorry to hear about your loss. My deepest Condolences to you and your family. RIP.”

@ifyfolorunsho:

“So sorry for this great loss Mom, The Holy Spirit is with You and will comfort You at this trying time in Jesus Name.”