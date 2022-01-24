TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful…

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has taken to her official Instagram account to announce the passing of her beloved mother.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, the thespian wrote:

READ ALSO

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my…

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas…

“This is not goodbye. It’s till we meet again. Love you forever mummy.”

Reacting to the news, friends and family members took to the comment section of the Instagram post to pen down their heartfelt condolence messages.

@vikkysog Ohh:
“Take heart dear, may her soul rest in peace AAAA.”

@dianeoputa: “Stella so sorry to hear about your loss. My deepest Condolences to you and your family. RIP.”

@ifyfolorunsho:
“So sorry for this great loss Mom, The Holy Spirit is with You and will comfort You at this trying time in Jesus Name.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful 5-year-old Hanifa

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“How many Nigerians do you want to put in prison” – Jaruma…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mummy GO accused of tying children with chains and starving them for days

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Same people wey criticize Regina for marrying Ned dey congratulate her now” –…

“You deserve to be celebrated” — Maduka Okoye’s girlfriend supports him after…

AFCON 2021: Why Nigeria lost to Tunisia – Jay-Jay Okocha reveals

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

Nigerians advise Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry to do a paternity…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

“What did he do this time?” – Nigerians react to video of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More