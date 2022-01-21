“You’re using iPhone 12 but your room looks like prison” – Lady slammed for mocking men who use old iPhone model (Video)

A lady has been dragged mercilessly on social media after she took to tiktok to throw a shade at men who use older models of iPhone.

In a short tiktok video, the lady ridiculed men who use a lesser iPhone model other than hers which she claims is one of the latest.

In reaction to the video, a young man lambasted the lady for bragging with a phone worth over N500K yet living in a house looking tattered and unkempt; one which he compared to a prison.

Another man, Samson_ghirberd wrote:

“See where u dey live. Olosho slay queen. Money miss road. E dey possible say u even borrow ur own iPhone. D owner dey come”.

Watch the video below …