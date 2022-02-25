“A woman’s Vajayjay is very delicate, help her keep it clean” – Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has warned men to always help a woman keep her private part clean.

She stated that men should stop using dirty hands and saliva from dirty hands on a woman’s private part.

Her words read in full,

“I can’t believe in 2022 I’m arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse is: “what if it’s a quickie?!”. Honestly guys please take this from me. A woman’s Vajayjay is very delicate, it is a temple; help her keep it clean, safe and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva from dirty mouths on there. Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral and cut your finger nails before any touching. Germs that cause bacterias brew on such! Girls please learn this basic hygiene practices to stay clean”.

