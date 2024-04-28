A Nigerian man is fuming after receiving a seemingly a book from his girlfriend as birthday gift.

The story was shared by a Twitter user, @Hauwa_L, who is a close friend of the man in question.

According to him, the man went all out for his girlfriend ‘s birthday, spending over N100,000 (around $240 USD).

However, his own birthday gift left him feeling less than appreciated.

Apparently, the girlfriend gifted him a book titled “How To Be Productive.”

This choice struck the man as particularly insensitive, especially considering his habit of waking up late.

“My friend just called me annoyed as fuck. He said he spent over 100k on a babe’s birthday and on his birthday, she gave him a book titled ‘How To Be Productive’.

Seeing as he is still in bed at 10, I asked him if he has read the book. He cut the call,” @Hauwa_L wrote.

The story has sparked mixed reactions online. .

A_Abby_ said: “😂 🤣

When someone gives you a book with that title, they mean you should leave them alone and face your life 🤣”

@ofochebe said: “If he wasn’t productive, how could he afford to spend N100,000 on his girlfriend’s birthday?”

@adeewunmii said: “Omo😂😂

Make he read the book first it might change his life forever.”

See Post below:

