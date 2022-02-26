TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids,…

“Breakfast na your mate?” – Man cries uncontrollably after his girlfriend dumped him (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a young man in tears after his girlfriend of six years dumped him.

The video showed the man wailing profusely, while his friends around him tried to console him by assuring him that: “He would meet another woman”.

The young man was too engrossed in his pain that every word of confort seemed to be landing on a horse’s back and he wailed and agonized even more, over his state of affairs.

READ ALSO

Vee finally opens up about her crashed relationship with Neo

“Submission is a two-way street, it is not…

The friends of this young man kept trying their best to console him by
Urging him to make money so that he’d be able to get another girlfriend.

After all said and done, his friends decided to leave him be as he apparently paid no heed to whatever they were telling him, and continued to wallow in his grief as he kept on crying.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three years of…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids, after 10 years…

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is too greedy

If I die, Naira Marley killed me – Singer Mohbad cries out in tears…

“Africa needs a Third World War more than any continent; it’s an opportunity for…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Breakfast na your mate?” – Man cries uncontrollably after his girlfriend…

Vee finally opens up about her crashed relationship with Neo

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

“I normally sell them for N80k” – Notorious baby thief confesses

“People don’t care about your life struggles till you die” – Actress…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

“Marriage May Not Be For Me, I Might Be A Single Mother” – BB…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More