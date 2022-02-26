A video making the rounds on social media has captured a young man in tears after his girlfriend of six years dumped him.

The video showed the man wailing profusely, while his friends around him tried to console him by assuring him that: “He would meet another woman”.

The young man was too engrossed in his pain that every word of confort seemed to be landing on a horse’s back and he wailed and agonized even more, over his state of affairs.

The friends of this young man kept trying their best to console him by

Urging him to make money so that he’d be able to get another girlfriend.

After all said and done, his friends decided to leave him be as he apparently paid no heed to whatever they were telling him, and continued to wallow in his grief as he kept on crying.