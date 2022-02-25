Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

A video has captured the moment a man caught his friend red-handed sleeping with his girlfriend behind a particular building.

Evidence from the video shows that the man was able to capture a bit of the activity they were carrying out before they both realized they had been caught.

The man was enraged as he advanced towards them yelling and speaking at the top of his voice.

From the video footage, the lady could be seen pleading and begging her boyfriend while the other man she was caught with, kept reiterating the fact that, “It wasn’t his fault”.

The pained boyfriend could be heard saying words like:

“Upon all he had done for his friend, this happens to be a payback gift”.

https://fb.watch/bouN6n0JTx/