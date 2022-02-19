Man narrates how his friend’s girlfriend broke up with him after she ate to her satisfaction

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has narrated how his friend’s girlfriend broke up with him after eating to her satisfaction.

The man identified as Side Husband on Twitter, stated that his friend’s girlfriend visited him, the guy bought food for both himself and his girlfriend.

According to him lady ate to her satisfaction and thereafter broke up with him.

His words,

“My Guy’s babe visited, it was an unplanned visit. So man rushed outside, bought food cause she was Hungry. He had to go far distance, just to get her food. Babe ate to her satisfaction, then told him why she came. She came to tell him that “it’s over btw them”. Painful part was babawas playing “Aye” by Davido as he watched her eat not knowing he will later be served. Why you go do a Nig like that?”.

 

