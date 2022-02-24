“Dreams actually come true” – Annie Idibia writes as she recounts growing up in one-room apartment with three brothers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Actress and wife of legendary singer, 2Baba, Annie Idibia, has opened up about her childhood, revealing that she once shared a one-bedroom apartment with her three brothers.

Annie Idibia three brothers one-room apartment

The mother of two made this revelation in an Instagram post on Wednesday night, February 23, while expressing her excitement over being on the cover of the March issue for Glamour South Africa magazine.

Recounting growing up in a one room apartment with her three brothers, Annie Idibia wrote;

“Yes! Mama I made it. We made it! This is so so huge for me (Oh God knows) @glamour_sa. Now just look at that cook’s daughter who used to live in a one bedroom ‘boys quarter’ with her three brothers; who used to watch colored television in the next door neighbor’s room because their mother couldn’t afford a colored TV at that time. #GraceFoundMe. My name is Annie Macaulay Idibia. I can tell you that dreams actually come true.”

