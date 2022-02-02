“Even oyinbo use filter” – Actress Debbie Shokoya slams those condemning influencers

Nollywood actress, Debbie Shokoya, has slammed those who social media influencers, for making use of filter.

She took to her Instagram page and slammed those who criticize skin care products influencers for applying filters on their face in photos and videos.

According to Debbie, even the white who are beautiful, apply filter on their photo. She however stated that no one have time to deceive anyone especially someone other people have met before.

In her words:

Stop the hypocrisy!!! Not everyone has time to deceive people…Not even for someone you have met before then you judge from afar!! Really?.

She also said in part,

“Why do we love hypocrisy in this country? Even oyinbos with very fine skin use simple filter”.

See below,