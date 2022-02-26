“February 26th is a special day in our family” – Obi Cubana celebrates wife and son on their birthday (Photos)

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, celebrates his adorable wife and son who share the same birthday together on February 26.

The billionaire and philanthropist who could not help but gush over his family, took to the his Instagram page to share a heartwarming note to them.

Sharing stunning photos of his wife and son, Obi Cubana wrote;

“Happy birthday my babies…[email protected]_eby my best friend, my love, my wifey, my life partner, my confidant, my prayer warrior……😍😍

…and My Kosi; my son, my last born, my fresh boy, my smart dude, my Kosi!!😍

February 26th is a very special day in our family!

I love and cherish you so much!!❤❤

May God continue to keep you both in good health, amen 🙏

Happy birthday!!!”