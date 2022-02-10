“For the first time in my life, I had to say GOOGLE ME” – Comedian Bovi shares his experience at a hotel in London

Comedian Bovi, has shared his not too good experience at an hotel in London, after the hotel staff doubted his person.

Bovi stated that he tried to check into an hotel in London and the hotel staff insisted that he present the card he used in booking the hotel.

According to him the hotel staff thought he was a thief and he had to tell them to google him, inorder to find out who he is.

His words,

“Simon Leviev done spoil everywhere o. Tryna check into hotel in London and they insist I present the card that was used for the booking. I tell them that it was done for me by my wife and she is naij. That made it worse. They thought I’m stealing. Then to crown am, my own card dey decline. For the first time in my life, I said the words “google me”.