Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has been sparked reactions on social media following his decision to tie the knot with the love of his life, despite his family being against the union.

According to him, he fell in love with the lady and introduced her to his family who quickly kicked against the union.

However, he maintained that he’s in love and also addicted to the lady, and has gone ahead to propose marriage to her, a proposal which she happily accepted.

Sharing their love story via tiktok, he wrote:

“We were friends for a year, during our friendship, we fell in love with each other.

I introduced her to my family and friends. Unfortunately, all of them are against our relationship. I don’t care about them. Cause I’m so addicted to her.

It’s been two years of relationship now. I proposed to her today and she said yes.”

