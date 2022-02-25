TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby –…

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers…

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the…

I look forward to becoming a former President – Buhari

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that he looks forward to leaving his office at the expiration of his tenure in 2023 after having already expended his two tenures.

On Thursday, February 24 2022, during a courtesy visit to the Palace of Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, Emir of Lafia in Nassawara State, the President himself made this statement.

According to Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, the President said:

READ ALSO

“Make me president in 2023 so that I can wipe off the…

“Aisha is pregnant? Bubu is a hard worker”…

“The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we(elected public office holders) are not. I cannot go beyond two terms and I have swor by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He further stated the implication of having to swear by the Holy Quran when he said:

“Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Quran, we have to be very careful. We must make sure we do not abuse the trust God has given to us as leaders”.

In his concluding statement, the President added that:

“I have seen former Governors here and I am looking forward to also becoming a former President“.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby – Korra Obidi

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the house, when I was…

Barely three months after marriage, actress Adebimpe Adedimeji calls out…

Family suspends burial after finding out that their late son’s manhood is…

Jim Iyke finally opens up on his experience at TB Joshua’s church in 2013

Woman, 3 kids and niece reportedly burnt to death while asleep, 6 months after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man kills cousin with a matchete for allegedly sleeping with his wife

Businessman reveals why he doesn’t want to have kids

I look forward to becoming a former President – Buhari

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Obi Cubana narrates his sad experience during his convocation at UNN

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is too greedy

Leave a Reply