I look forward to becoming a former President – Buhari

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that he looks forward to leaving his office at the expiration of his tenure in 2023 after having already expended his two tenures.

On Thursday, February 24 2022, during a courtesy visit to the Palace of Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, Emir of Lafia in Nassawara State, the President himself made this statement.

According to Femi Adesina, his spokesperson, the President said:

“The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we(elected public office holders) are not. I cannot go beyond two terms and I have swor by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

He further stated the implication of having to swear by the Holy Quran when he said:

“Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Quran, we have to be very careful. We must make sure we do not abuse the trust God has given to us as leaders”.

In his concluding statement, the President added that:

“I have seen former Governors here and I am looking forward to also becoming a former President“.