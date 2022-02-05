“I need a wife that would understand me and be my peace” – Skit Maker, Lord Lamba

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Popular skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has prayed to God to give him a wife that will understand him and give him peace of mind.

Lord Lamba
The skitmaker took to Instagram and recounted how successful he has become, while he is yet to find a wife.

Lord Lamba stated that he has made money, bought cars and a house, but he is yet to find a wife.

He therefore prayed to God to give him a wife that will understand him and be at peace with him.

His words,

“Man don make money, man don buy cars, man don get house. Can’t God one last thing… A wife that would understand me and be my peace and we can make more money together”.

See below,

Lord Lamba
