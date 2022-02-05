“I need a wife that would understand me and be my peace” – Skit Maker, Lord Lamba

Popular skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has prayed to God to give him a wife that will understand him and give him peace of mind.

The skitmaker took to Instagram and recounted how successful he has become, while he is yet to find a wife.

Lord Lamba stated that he has made money, bought cars and a house, but he is yet to find a wife.

He therefore prayed to God to give him a wife that will understand him and be at peace with him.

His words,

“Man don make money, man don buy cars, man don get house. Can’t God one last thing… A wife that would understand me and be my peace and we can make more money together”.

