“I need a wife that would understand me and be my peace” – Skit Maker, Lord Lamba

Popular skitmaker, Lord Lamba, has prayed to God to give him a wife that will understand him and give him peace of mind.
The skitmaker took to Instagram and recounted how successful he has become, while he is yet to find a wife.
Lord Lamba stated that he has made money, bought cars and a house, but he is yet to find a wife.
He therefore prayed to God to give him a wife that will understand him and be at peace with him.
His words,
“Man don make money, man don buy cars, man don get house. Can’t God one last thing… A wife that would understand me and be my peace and we can make more money together”.
