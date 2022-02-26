“I Will Find Love When I’m 60” – Actress Shan George

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Shan George, has not backed down on finding true love, as an older lady. She stated that she will find love when she clocks 60 years.

Shan George

While opening up on her two failed marriages. The actress in an interview with Saturday Beats, stated she has never had any terrible experience in her two failed marriages.

She stated that her two marriages didn’t work out because of a couple of things. While speaking about her second marriage, she stated that it failed because he lived in England while she lived in Nigeria.

According to her distance caused their divorce, even though there were no hard feelings. She however noted that she will find love when she clocks 60.

In her words:

“I HAVE NEVER REALLY HAD THAT KIND OF EXPERIENCE. I HAVE BEEN MARRIED TWICE. (MARRIAGE TO) MY FIRST HUSBAND, WHO IS THE FATHER OF ALL OF MY KIDS, AND MY SECOND HUSBAND, DID NOT WORK OUT BECAUSE OF A COUPLE OF THINGS. HE LIVED IN ENGLAND WHILE I LIVED IN NIGERIA, SO THERE WAS A GAP. BECAUSE OF THAT, WE BOTH WENT OUR SEPARATE WAYS. THERE WERE NO HARD FEELINGS. MAYBE WHEN I AM 60, I WILL FIND THE EXPERIENCE (LOVE) I AM LOOKING FOR.”

