TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed…

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” –…

“I will vote because our lives and future depends on it” – Falz says as he flaunts his PVC

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian singer and activist, Folarin Falana, whose stage name is Falz, has made known his intention to vote for his preferred candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Falz
Falz

The singer while flaunting his Permanent Voters Card (PVC), reiterated that he will vote because the lives and future of Nigerians depend on their votes.

READ ALSO

“Enough of these old heads running the country into the…

‘Thank you for staying true through the years’…

He pleaded with his fans and followers to register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), so that they can vote in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him the lives and future of Nigerians depend on who they vote for in the coming election.

His words,

“I will vote because our lives & our future depend on it. If you haven’t registered, please do so ASAP. The deadline is June”.

Falz
Falz
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy…

“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about…

Abba Kyari forced me to accept being a kidnapper by killing six people in my…

Nigerian lady receives breathtaking surprise proposal from man she met on…

5-months pregnant lady breaks down in tears, says she no longer wants a baby…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I will vote because our lives and future depends on it” –…

“Show love back, you won’t die” – Actress Shan George tackles…

“I will celebrate you everyday of my life” – Lateef Adedimeji…

“You men acting like you hate your wife to please your side chick, grow…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos…

“The more successful a woman, the harder it is for her to get…

“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More