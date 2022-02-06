“I will vote because our lives and future depends on it” – Falz says as he flaunts his PVC

Nigerian singer and activist, Folarin Falana, whose stage name is Falz, has made known his intention to vote for his preferred candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The singer while flaunting his Permanent Voters Card (PVC), reiterated that he will vote because the lives and future of Nigerians depend on their votes.

He pleaded with his fans and followers to register for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), so that they can vote in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him the lives and future of Nigerians depend on who they vote for in the coming election.

His words,

“I will vote because our lives & our future depend on it. If you haven’t registered, please do so ASAP. The deadline is June”.