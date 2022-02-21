Intending groom gives reason he’s quitting his N100k/month job with free accommodation and a car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man has given reasons he wants to quit his N100k per month job with free accommodation and a car.

The man who intends to get married in December, wants to quit his job because it is stressful.

According to the narrative, given by a Twitter user, the intending groom got employed in a company, was given an official car, official 2bedroom flat and N100 thousand monthly salary.

However he is planning to quit the job because it is too stressful.

His words,

“An interior finishing Company gave this one 2 bedroom flat, a Tundra truck and N100,000 per month in Lagos. All he does is drive workers to location everyday. He also got trained on production installation free of charge.

He’s complaining that the stress is much and I just read his resignation letter. He will present it tomorrow. He’s getting married next December. He has only WAEC certificate. No be juju be this?”.

