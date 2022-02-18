Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her real house

Popular Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed also known as Jaruma has taken to social media to apologise to her fans for living a fake life.

According to the video online, she said she had been living a fake life on Instagram for 10years. She also confessed to have been telling lies about her home.

She said,

“good evening everyone, I just want to apologise for living a fake life for the past 10 years on Instagram, showing I am rich. Sorry for the lies, lie, lie, lie, lie everyday. I am sorry for the lies I am a changed person.”

In the video, she showed her real home which is a building not completed and without paint.

According to her, “this is my real home and this is where I live you know, and my husband is in the bedroom…”