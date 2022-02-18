Popular Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed also known as Jaruma has taken to social media to apologise to her fans for living a fake life.
According to the video online, she said she had been living a fake life on Instagram for 10years. She also confessed to have been telling lies about her home.
She said,
“good evening everyone, I just want to apologise for living a fake life for the past 10 years on Instagram, showing I am rich. Sorry for the lies, lie, lie, lie, lie everyday. I am sorry for the lies I am a changed person.”
In the video, she showed her real home which is a building not completed and without paint.
According to her, “this is my real home and this is where I live you know, and my husband is in the bedroom…”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES