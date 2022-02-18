TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather”…

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her real house

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Kayanmata (aphrodisiac) seller, Hauwa Muhammed also known as Jaruma has taken to social media to apologise to her fans for living a fake life.

According to the video online, she said she had been living a fake life on Instagram for 10years. She also confessed to have been telling lies about her home.

READ ALSO

Jaruma gifts Abuja correctional facility inmates foodstuff,…

Nigerians react as court announces decision on…

She said,

“good evening everyone, I just want to apologise for living a fake life for the past 10 years on Instagram, showing I am rich. Sorry for the lies, lie, lie, lie, lie everyday. I am sorry for the lies I am a changed person.”

In the video, she showed her real home which is a building not completed and without paint.

According to her, “this is my real home and this is where I live you know, and my husband is in the bedroom…”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

“Why did you hide your account balance?” – Gifty Powers throws…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Abortion is a sin; any man who causes a woman to lose her baby commits murder –…

Bobrisky spotted boarding a commercial flight after bragging about flying…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More