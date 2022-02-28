Kwara PDP spokesman, Tunde Ashaolu dies hours after celebrating his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Peter

A few hours after celebrating his birthday, the publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Tunde Ashaolu, has died.

Ashaolu clocked a new age on Friday, February 25, and was hosted by his friends and party members, including former Senate President Bukola Saraki, for a get-together on Saturday, February 26.

Tunde Ashaolu death

Sadly, by Sunday, February 27, at about 7.30pm, Tunde Ashaolu took ill and was pronounced dead by doctors.

A friend who took to social media to announce his death wrote;

“My brother, friend, professional colleague and politician. Our friendship abruptly ends. Olatunde was one of the young lads that l forged childhood friendship with as sophomores in my Alma mater, Cherubim & Seraphim College in llorin. Others included Abdulkadir Abiodun Baraje, scion of the Alhaji Kawu Baraje, a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP], Saheed Olawale Adebayo aka Omo Oga Bello, also the scion of the Adebayo Salami dynasty of llorin. Olawale was the older brother of Femi Adebayo, the lawyer turned thespian who was also in the boarding house with us.

Until his death on Sunday February 27th, 2022 and a day after he was hosted to a birthday gig, his birthday being a day prior, as in Friday, February 26th, February, 2022 Tunde was the State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] in Kwara State. Below are images from the birthday dinner hosted by His Excellency, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki at Abuja on Saturday in honour of Hon. Akintoba Fatigun at 50 and his birthday mate, Hon. Tunde Ashaolu, the State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State. Life, here today, no more the next minute. Goodnight buddie.”

