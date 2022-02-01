TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man has cried out for help after seeing a graduate with three degrees working as a labourer.

Udoh Nse James, a PhD holder with two other degrees, is presently employed as a laborer due to his inability to find a job that is suitable for someone with his skills.

Engr Chinedu Eche, who shared the story on LinkedIn, stated that the man has a PhD in Econometrics, a Masters and a Bachelors degree in Accounting, and asked for aid for the man.

He reportedly met James at the Dangote Refinery site, where he was assisting his team with the fabrication of a Coastic Soda storage tank.

Sharing on LinkedIn, he wrote;

“My beloved LinkedIn family; This is Udoh Nse James From Akwa Ibom State
Contact number 07039187215.

First Degree B.S.C. Accounting 2005
Second Degree M.S.C Accounting 2009
Third Degree P.H.D Econometrics 2012

He is currently working as a helper on a site where my team and I are fabricating and erecting a Coastic Soda Storage tank for Dangote Refinery.

He needs to be in a financial Institutions or in a School Lecturing or Researching. Please if you can help fix this man, don’t hesitate. God bless you.”

