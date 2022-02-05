Man narrates his most embarrassing scam experience in Lagos

Twitter user with the handle @pheel_leepz has taken to the platform to narrate his most embarrassing scam experience.

According to Philips, the incident happened 8 years ago during Christmas, when he was sent to buy bread for the family but ended up getting scammed.

He narrated:

“It was about 8 years ago on a Christmas morning my mum sent me to go and buy bread cause the Christmas food wasn’t ready .

I searched every bakery none was open and I was very hungry so I continue searching relentlessly till I met one man that told me he sells bread And he said I should follow him to his shop.

As an inexperienced lagosian I was back then I followed him he then told me to give him my money and wait for him mumu me self waited there for like 30 minutes.. Omo I no see the guy again them beat me for Christmas morning that day”.