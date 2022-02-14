TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian Twitter user, with the handle Chiemeziem MD has shared his experience with a lady who hurt his feelings and tried coming back to his life after some years.

According to him, the lady spent three days on Whatsapp convincing him that they know each other but he strongly denied

He said:

“Someone who played hide and seek with my feelings some years ago has spent the last three days on Whatsapp trying to convince me that I know her and I’ve maintained my narrative that I can’t remember”

He stated that the lady sent him ’15 hot pictures” as evidence but he stood to his ground that he can’t remember.

“15 hot pictures and counting. Ma’am I can’t remember. Remain in my past.”

He further stated that people can’t leave a relationship after two to three years and expect to return as though nothing happened.

“People jump out from nowhere after two to three years and assume they can walk straight back into your life like nothing happened.”

He further stressed that he has shut the door.
“No way, I’ve shut the door 😂”

