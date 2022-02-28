“Men don’t have to shower every day” – Rapper, Kodak Black (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

American rapper, Bill Kahan Kapri, popularly known as Kodak Black, has said that men do not have to take their baths every day.

The rapper, who stated this during an interview on Atlanta’s 105.3 The Beat FM, averred that men and women have different standards when it comes to bodily hygiene.

The female host, Jo Jo Alonso, pointed out that a number of men don’t take their hygiene seriously and they stink.

“Men, y’all don’t smell good all the time,” Jo Jo said.

Responding, the “Super Gremlin” crooner said it’s not mandatory for men to shower daily, while a woman has to bathe multiple times a day.

“But [women], y’all gotta hop in that bitch every day. Soon after we [have sex] all kinds of shit and before,” he added.

