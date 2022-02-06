Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos (Video)

On Saturday, February 5 2022, a video which surfaced on social media revealed there were no dull moments at the 42nd birthday party of singer and song-writer, Tiwa Savage.

The 42nd birthday party of the “Somebody’s Son” singer, witnessed the presence of several A-list celebrities who took to their Instagram pages to celebrate the acclaimed ‘African Bad Girl.’

Though Tiwa Savage did not announce her 42nd birthday on her Instagram page; a video showing the singer twerk up a hurricane while celebrating her new age in front of her guests, has generated reactions and discussions on Instagram among social media users.

An Instagram user who reacted to the video is quoted as saying, “This is the best twerk from the queen.”

