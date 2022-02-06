TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed…

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” –…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

On Saturday, February 5 2022, a video which surfaced on social media revealed there were no dull moments at the 42nd birthday party of singer and song-writer, Tiwa Savage.

The 42nd birthday party of the “Somebody’s Son” singer, witnessed the presence of several A-list celebrities who took to their Instagram pages to celebrate the acclaimed ‘African Bad Girl.’

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks a storm at her 42nd birthday party (Video)

READ ALSO

“What morals are you teaching young people”…

Tiwa Savage’s leaked tape reportedly gets featured as…

Though Tiwa Savage did not announce her 42nd birthday on her Instagram page; a video showing the singer twerk up a hurricane while celebrating her new age in front of her guests, has generated reactions and discussions on Instagram among social media users.

An Instagram user who reacted to the video is quoted as saying, “This is the best twerk from the queen.”

Watch the video below (Swipe):

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

“You fit do ritual? You fit baf soap see spirit for night?” – 15-year-old boy…

“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about…

Abba Kyari forced me to accept being a kidnapper by killing six people in my…

Nigerian lady receives breathtaking surprise proposal from man she met on…

“She’s paying for her evil deeds” – Ubi Franklin reacts as his baby mama, Sandra…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“You men acting like you hate your wife to please your side chick, grow…

Moment Tiwage Savage twerks up a storm at her 42nd birthday party in Lagos…

“The more successful a woman, the harder it is for her to get…

“Marriage no cost, na you wan wed like ritu*list” – Newlywed…

BBNaija’s Boma reveals the features of poor people

“I Know most of my fans are older than me, but I feel like you are my…

“Marlians do not celebrate valentine’s day” – Naira Marley warns his fans

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More