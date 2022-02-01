“My focus is on building real products in the real world” — Kanye West replies people asking him to invest in NFTs

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

American singer and businessman, Kanye West has responded to people who are asking him to invest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

This follows the current rave for the digital product, NFT, which gained popularity on the cyberspace recently. As the Metaverse expands, more brands are investing in digital resources such as cryptocurrency and NFTs.

Reacting to calls for him to also invest in NFTS, Kanye West who owns a multi-million dollar fashion brand, Yeezy, made it clear that he is not interested in it.

According to him, he is focused on creating real products in the real world for now. Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote:

“My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real food, real clothes, real shelter. Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT. Ask me later.”

He also added in the caption, “STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD.”

