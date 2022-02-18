My pregnancy is high risk, please stop saying bad things about me – Steve Thompson’s wife, Sandra Iheuwa

Steve Thompson’s wife, Sandra Iheuwa has taken to social media to state how bad news affects her health.

Sandra who made her condition public, noted that it is impossible for her to stay offline while she makes ends meet online.

She said she lost a lot of weight because of the bad news she gets, and it has affected her mentally and emotionally.

She wrote,

“I have been trying to stay strong but there’s a limit especially in my condition. It’s impossible to stay offline when my business is online and nobody can run my business the way I want.

I have to be online to run my business in order to make money, pay my staff and feed my children. This past couple of weeks have been draining mentally and emotionally that I lost over 10kg.”

She went further to plead with bloggers to desist from sharing bad news about her. She stated that she is pregnant and is at high risk. She asked they wait till she gives birth safely.

“…the negative news from different bloggers isn’t helping but causing more problems and issues. I’m using this medium to please ask that you stop all this I am pregnant and high risk, let me deliver my baby in peace maybe after delivery, you can continue with your negative news.”

She further stated that she needs to concentrate on her pregnancy and business and she needs no one to advise her.