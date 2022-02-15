“You’re lucky if you’re able to withdraw from a bad marriage” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson says

Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson, has opined that anyone who is able to withdraw from a bad marriage is lucky.

Taking to his Instagram page, he stated that a lot of people were so emotional on Valentine’s day.

He noted that it is better for someone to be single than to be married or dating the wrong person.

He added that people who have experienced a bad relationship or marriage and withdraw from it safely are lucky.

His words,

“A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE SO SO EMOTIONAL YESTERDAY 🥺 TRUTH IS , YOU BETTER STAY SINGLE THAN BE WITH A WRONG PERSON , YOU ARE ENOUGH FOR YOU !!! IF YOU EVER EXPERIENCED BAD RELATIONSHIP OR MARRIAGE AND SAFELY WITHDRAW FROM IT , YOU ARE LUCKY!!!! SOME PEOPLE DIDN’T /COULDN’T MAKE IT OUT , THEY DIED WHILE TRYING TO TRY 😊MONEY CAN NOT BUY HAPINESS, STAY SAFE”.

See below;