"My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my mother" – Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawale Ajeyemi

By Peter

Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has revealed that he loves his wife more than he loves his own mother and kids.

“I love my wife more than my mother and kids” — Toyin Abraham's husband, Kolawale Ajeyemi

Speaking during an interview session shared on his YouTube Channel, the filmmaker averred that being married to a good wife would lead to progress for a man.

In his words, Kolawale Ajeyemi said;

“My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also love my kids and my mother.

“Aside from God, my wife makes me happy. If one has a good wife or husband, the person does not know how much God has blessed one. If one gets married to someone that is not meant for one, there are bound to be problems. That does not mean me and my wife don’t have disagreements.

“No relationship is perfect. The individuals involved just learn to tolerate one another. If one gets married to a good wife, one would make progress in life.”

“May God help those looking for life partners to choose right. People say a wife must not be richer than her husband but if God has destined one person to be richer than the other, one is good to go. The most important thing is that they support each other. Having love for one another is the most important thing. Our leaders would treat us better if they love us. The Bible says, ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.”

