Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad and Zinoleesky’s arrest by NDLEA

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Afrobeat Singer, Naira Marley , has reacted to the arrest of his record label artistes, Mohbad and Zinoleesky, by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Recall that Mohbad and Zinoleesky, were arrested on Thursday morning, by NDLEA officials. Mohbad was released few hours later.

Confirming his release, Naira Marley, took to his Twitter page and stated, that Mohbad was released after he was physically assaulted by NDLEA officials, while Zinoleesky is still in custody.

Referring to his earlier arrest by NDLEA officials, Naira Marley described this as injustice which is begining to look like a pattern against his music career.

His words,

“NDLEA have released Mohbad after physically assaulting him, Zinoleesky is still in custody. The boys are under a lot of stress after being ambushed in the middle of the night with no warrant. I’m urgently returning to lagos now now now.

What is happening to my brothers is disgusting. The injustice is unfair and this is beginning to look like a pattern. First me now my artists. Free Zinoleesky, free shubomi, free micee and dosky 💔”.

The “Marlian Music” manager is however yet to react to allegations made by Mohbad, that his life is in danger.

Recall that shortly after his release on Thursday, Mohbad, took to Twitter, and alleged that his life is in danger. He also added that if anything should happen to him they should ask his boss, Naira Marley.

In a video shared, the “feel good” crooner, stated that he didnt know that some of his actions offended people under the record label.

See below,

