Nigerian Lady shares the condition a job-seeker gave her inorder to accept a job offer

A Nigerian lady, has narrated the condition a job seeker who she helped secure a job, gave her before she can accept the job.

The lady identified as Doeyhin on Twitter, stated that she helped a lady who has been unemployed for two years, secure a job.

However the lady gave her a condition for her to accept the job. The lady stated that she would accept the job if she is permitted to attend choir practice in her church on Fridays.

According to her the lady requested to be allowed to close from work by 12 noon on Fridays so as to attend choir practice in church.

This didn’t seat well with Doeyhin who helped the lady secure the job. She therefore took to her Twitter page and narrated her ordeal.

See below,