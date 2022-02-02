No man can be snatched, we choose to go where we are loved – BBNaija star, Maria

Former Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has stated that nobody can be ‘collected’ from their partner.

According to her, a relationship can only be ruined by another party if one of the persons involved in the relationship, decides to leave.

She disclosed this while reacting to a viral tweet where a Nigerian Twitter user advised people not to search for love in Lagos.

Reacting, the 29-year-old reality star who appears to have met her beau, Kevin, in Lagos, questioned if she can return the love she found in Lagos back.

Recall, Maria was involved in a husband snatching scandal after she was accused of snatching the love of her life, Kevin, from his wife.

Another Twitter user tackled her over her statement about returning Kevin to Lagos, and advised her to pray that another woman doesn’t ‘collect’ him from her.

In response, Maria wrote,

“Nobody can ever be collected. We choose to go where we’re appreciated and loved”

See below,