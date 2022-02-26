“Our tongues have a lot of power, use it wisely” – Actress Juliet Ibrahim

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has advised her fans and followers to always affirm positive things.

In a post on her Instagram page, the Ghanaian actress stated that people should believe in the power of manifestation and use it wisely.

While advising her fans and followers, she stated that the tongue has a lot of power.

Using the Bible as an example, she informed her fans and followers that the tougue has the power of death and life.

She thus advised her fans to always confess positive things with their mouths, as this should be used wisely.

Her words,

“You should believe in the power of manisfestation! Use it wisely brothers and sisters. As children of God, our tongues have a lot of power. As Children of God, our tongues have a lot of power. Proverbs 18:21 confirms by saying, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue, those who love it, will eat it’s fruits.”

