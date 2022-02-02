“Please leave my girlfriend, Mummy Wa out of this, this is too much for her” – Comedian, Bae U pleads

Controversial Instagram skit maker, Bae U, has appealed to Nigerians to leave his girlfriend out of his alleged sex scandal.

The comedian has been dragged mercilessly online for days now, for allegedly demanding sex from women before featuring them in his comedy skits.

Reacting to the backlash he received, Bae U apologized to his fans and noted that he had received every stone thrown at him.

He however, pleaded with those dragging his girlfriend, Mummy Wa, into the drama to leave her out of it.

According to him, his girlfriend is the only reason why the whole saga hurt him so much.

“I’m apologizing to my girl, Kemz Mama, for all the dragging or involving her in all this, she doesn’t deserve this…Please I need you to mention the name Bae U and leave Mummy Wa out of this. This girl doesn’t deserve this…I’ve read comments and this is too much for her”, he said.