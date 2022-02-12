Singer, Seyi Shay confirms pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump in new music video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has confirmed her pregnancy rumors as she shows off her growing baby bump in her new music video.

Seyi Shay
Seyi Shay

The singer recently released a new music video, titled “Big girl”, and she was spotted flaunting her growing baby bump in the video.

This comes few months after she sparked pregnancy rumors, after she took to Instagram and shared a video of her protruded belly.

She has now confirmed the pregnancy rumors, as she showed off her baby bump in her newly released single, “Big Girl”.

Recall that Seyi Shay in a recent interview with Beat FM, revealed that she is engaged, even though she didn’t reveal her lover’s identity.

She was asked about the ring on her finger, the singer replied:

“some guy gave it to me and asked if I would marry him”.

See below,

Seyi Shay
Seyi Shay
