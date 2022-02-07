Social media guru reveals how his neighbor snitched on him after thinking he is into internet fraud

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian man who is a social media guru, has recounted how his neighbor snitched him on him after thinking he is into internet fraud (Yahoo).

The man identified as Unclebayotics on Twitter, stated that his neighbor reported him to his landlord that he is a yahoo boy.

The man who is a social media guru, noted that his landlord who is a friend to his dad called him and told him everything.

“Yesterday, neighbor told my landlord that I’m a Yahoo boy and he’s been watching me for a while now. All because I work remotely. In his mind, he snitched on me but he didn’t know that the landlord is a friend to my dad who called me and told me everything immediately. The police are not only the problem we have in this country. 🤦🏿‍♂️And yes I took him off my Netflix this morning. Let me start from there!”.

