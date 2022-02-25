TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Stop dating broke and jobless guys. They are always angry, transfer aggression and never satisfied” – Blessing CEO

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship exppert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, have advised women to stop dating broke and jobless guys.

Blessing CEO

The relationship expert in a post on her Instagram page, stated that broke guys are always angry, transfer aggression and never satisfied.

Blessing who is known for her controversial relationship advice, stated that  ladies should stop dating broke and jobless guys.

According to her, the disadvantages of dating broke and jobless guys is that they always angry, transfer aggression on their partner and never satisfied.

Her words,

“Disadvantages of dating broke and jobless guys it might sound harsh but it is the truth. Stop dating broke and jobless guys. They are always angry, transfer aggression and never satisfied with anything… you will see them in my comment section too, always angry”.

See below,

