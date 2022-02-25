“Stop dating broke and jobless guys. They are always angry, transfer aggression and never satisfied” – Blessing CEO

“Disadvantages of dating broke and jobless guys it might sound harsh but it is the truth. Stop dating broke and jobless guys. They are always angry, transfer aggression and never satisfied with anything… you will see them in my comment section too, always angry”.

