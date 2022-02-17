TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A student of Nassarawa State University Keffi, Moses Michael Elechi has reportedly lost his life, barely two months to his graduation.

According to report, he was allegedly found dead in the university’s community on Tuesday, 15th February, 2022.

It was noted that Michael was a part time student in the Business Administration until his death.

A source told newsmen that the deceased body was found on the floor of his compound where he resides in. The residents of the compound returned to find his dead body on the floor as they struggled to enter his room.

Michael was to graduate by April 2022. It was also noted that the deceased was seen in the school field on Monday.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this news.

