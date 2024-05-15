Nollywood actress Blessing Obasi has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Stan Nze, on his birthday.

In a beautiful and heartfelt message, she expressed her love and appreciation for him, praising his qualities as a good man, husband, father, and friend.

According to her, words alone cannot adequately convey her feelings, and she thanked Stan for being her rock, confidant, and partner in every sense.

She described him as him “My King,” “My Sweetness,” “My happy place,” and “My treasure.”

On his birthday, Blessing prayed for Stan Nze ‘s continued success, joy, and service to God, declaring her love and appreciation for him.

In her words:

“Happy birthday to Stan Nze from all of us! May your day be filled with love, joy, and all your heart’s desires.

I think it gets to a point in life where words don’t cut it anymore. For real.

Cos these days, I hear myself sound like a broken record.

To say that I love you is shallow talk…guess that’s why we’ve got the gift of tongues.

To carry on where English fails. English fails me with you my Sweetness!

You are a true definition of a good man.

I re-echo Gods words when he made you.

You are worth celebrating everyday.

To a man who walks the talk.

Who loves peace more than fight.

A man of true wisdom and integrity.

Selfless and kind.

A husband of worth and pride.

A father that fathers.

A priest that covers.

A friend that never leaves.

A confidant in all things.

A lover with no troubles.

My Godsent.

My happy place.

My laughter buddy.

My sweet love.

My truest friend.

My king, my husband, my atm card, my treasure, and even lately, my mother…I love you so much! You wear every role so well. THANK YOU

Happy Birthday My King!

Nations will continually come to your rising.

Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard.

Your fire for Christ will never dim.

Strangers will build your walls, kings will serve you.

We ride, we thrive, forever & forever.

Happy Birthday My Sweetness♥️”

