Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son, Andre on his graduation.

Tonto Dikeh is presently one of the happiest moms on earth following her son’s latest achievement.

According to the mother of one, she is a proud mother because her son, Andre is graduating from one class to another.

Flooding her Instagram page with photos of her son and his graduation cake, Tonto wrote;

“Dear KING ANDRE, WE ARE VERY PROUD OF YOUR EVERY MILESTONE… GOD CONTINUE TO RELEASE ANGELS OF FAVOUR AND LONG LIFE YOUR WAY… CONGRATULATIONS BABY…JUICYMAN #KINGY #MYACE #OURLASTBORN BIGHEADBIGMINDBOY #EDUCATION #GRADUATION #CAKE #NEXTLEVEL #BABANURSERYTOHBAD #PROUDHAPPYMOM”

Recall that the excited mum recently bragged about her son’s latest achievement.

According to Tonto, Andre was awarded the most generous pupil in his school and that’s because her son inherited the act of being generous from her and it’s evidence that he is a true son of his mother.