TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son, Andre on his graduation.

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Tonto Dikeh is presently one of the happiest moms on earth following her son’s latest achievement.

According to the mother of one, she is a proud mother because her son, Andre is graduating from one class to another.

Flooding her Instagram page with photos of her son and his graduation cake, Tonto wrote;

READ ALSO

I love how you love me – Tonto Dikeh gets emotional as…

Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years…

“Dear KING ANDRE, WE ARE VERY PROUD OF YOUR EVERY MILESTONE… GOD CONTINUE TO RELEASE ANGELS OF FAVOUR AND LONG LIFE YOUR WAY… CONGRATULATIONS BABY…JUICYMAN #KINGY #MYACE #OURLASTBORN BIGHEADBIGMINDBOY #EDUCATION #GRADUATION #CAKE #NEXTLEVEL #BABANURSERYTOHBAD #PROUDHAPPYMOM”

Recall that the excited mum recently bragged about her son’s latest achievement.

According to Tonto, Andre was awarded the most generous pupil in his school and that’s because her son inherited the act of being generous from her and it’s evidence that he is a true son of his mother.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi Cubana’s…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s…

“Today na today” – Reactions as “Indaboski”…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

Prophetess reveals the message God gave her to deliver to Obi Cubana (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh celebrates her son, Andre on his graduation.

Adesua Etomi pens down tribute to her bestfriend, Linda Ejiofor

James Brown sends out scary message as he lands in hospital (Video)

Yahoo boys disrupt wedding, kidnap groom who stole their money in Abeokuta

Prophetess reveals the message God gave her to deliver to Obi Cubana (Video)

CeeC reveals why she blocked her own father

Obi Cubana’s committee of friends reportedly donates N270 million for his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More