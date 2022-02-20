“Submission is a two-way street, it is not gender-sensitive” — Singer Korede Bello

Award winning Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has opined that submission is a two-way street and it is not gender-sensitive.

He stated that submission in a relationship is two-sided, and not restricted to a gender.

According to him when someone choose to be with his or her partner, it means such a person has decided to submit his or her loyalty, attention, energy, service and love to that person.

The singer thus stated that submission is for both gender.

His words,

“In every relationship ‘submission’ is a two way street. We just word it differently. When you choose to be with a partner you’ve decided to submit your loyalty, attention, energy, service and love to that person. So submission is not gender Sensitive”.