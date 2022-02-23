“The 2nd best decision I’ve made was to ask Adesua to be my wife” – Banky W writes as he celebrates wife on her birthday

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi turned a new age on Tuesday, February 22, and her husband Banky W, penned an heartwarming message to celebrate her birthday.

The singer and music producer took to his Instagram page to share a video compilation of some of their moments together and wrote her a sweet message filled with words of endearment and prayers.

In his words;

“The 2nd best decision I’ve ever made was to ask @adesuaetomi to be my wife (the best was giving my life to Christ).

Happy birthday to my Crown, my Queen, my everything… my lover, my Baby-Mama, my partner-in-purpose-and-destiny. You’re my inspiration and support system.. my motivation and source of encouragement.

Thank you for loving me and building with me. Thank you for looking out for me and praying with me.

In Jesus name, this will be your best year yet, and the rest of your years will be the best of them. You will shine like the star He created you to be. You will never be held back by the limitations or expectations that others have of you. Your validation will only ever come from who God is, and who He created you to be. You will increase in wisdom, grace, strength and anointing. You will achieve your destiny and manifest your dreams. The peace of God will guard your heart and mind in Christ Jesus, and the purpose of God will guide your life’s journey.

We will grow old together, and live to see our our children’s children, in abundance, joy, peace, love and contentment.

Shuga, I will forever be your biggest fan and cheerleader. I’m so grateful for you, proud of you and thankful that I have the honor of being your husband. You are light. You are love. You are beauty. And you’re mine. Kai.

I don’t need to win the lotto because with you, I’ve clearly won in life.

Until the day we die, it’s gonna be you, me and the Most High.”