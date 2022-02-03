“The rate at which men are asking me out is alarming” – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has cried out over the overwhelming number of Nigerian men who are allegedly crushing on him.

The self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ claimed that most of them are scared to walk up to him because they are scared of paying his bills.

In his words:

“At this point now I need to take it easy. The rate at which men are asking me out is alarming. As a matter of fact they don’t even care if we are in public or not.

I can beat my chest and say that 96% of men in this country want me so bad but them dey fear my wahala. Some are scared of my bills. Some can’t even have the guts to tell me. They prefer to just watch here low-key and admire me low-key”.