TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to…

“The rate at which men are asking me out is alarming” – Bobrisky

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has cried out over the overwhelming number of Nigerian men who are allegedly crushing on him.

The self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ claimed that most of them are scared to walk up to him because they are scared of paying his bills.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky postpones N800M mansion’s housewarming party, after…

“Take your frustrations out of my page” – Bobrisky fires…

In his words:

“At this point now I need to take it easy. The rate at which men are asking me out is alarming. As a matter of fact they don’t even care if we are in public or not.

I can beat my chest and say that 96% of men in this country want me so bad but them dey fear my wahala. Some are scared of my bills. Some can’t even have the guts to tell me. They prefer to just watch here low-key and admire me low-key”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Man quits relationship with lady after watching her eat 8 wraps of fufu on first…

I learnt how to do money rituals through Facebook – 18 year old who beheaded…

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

“Please leave my girlfriend, Mummy Wa out of this, this is too much for her” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“The rate at which men are asking me out is alarming” – Bobrisky

US court postpones sentencing of suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi

BBNaija’s Tega slams lady who tackled her BBNaija lover, Boma over his…

Sapele pastor called out for impregnating a married woman whom he wedded in his…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of her boss at work

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More