Veteran Nollywood actor, Romanus “Natty” Amuta dies at 79

The Nollywood movie industry has been thrown into mourning again following the death of veteran actor, Romanus Amatu a.k.a Natty.

Romanus Amuta, who was popularly known for playing Natty in ‘New Masquerade’, … the popular Nigerian sitcom … died at 79 years of age, according to multiple reports.

The sad news of his death was confirmed by his first son, Chukwuma Amuta, via a telephone call interview in Enugu.

In his words;

“Yes! My father d!ed this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness, He is survived by his wife, Cordelia and six children.”

An indigene of Ukana in Udi LGA of Enugu state, the actor started his career in the media landscape and worked with Daily Times newspaper before moving into the movie industry. He came into the limelight after featuring in the ‘New Masquerade’ — which was one of the most popular TV series in the 80s.

