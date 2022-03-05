“A lot of Nollywood actors have bad breath” – Actress Angela Eguavoen reveals

Nollywood movies often have kissing scenes and in some cases it turns sour, especially in the case of bad breath. Actress Angela Eguavoen has revealed that a lot of Nollywood actors have bad breath.

Angela Eguavoen

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she stated that she has had a fair share of bad kissing experiences on set, and she has also met people with great breath.

Her words,

“A lot of actors have had a bad kissing experiences— meeting someone with really terrible breath. I have had my own fair share of that a couple of times. I have also had really amazing kissing experiences on sets where I met people with great breath and people that understand that it is good to have good breath”.

While responding to question about using charm on men to make them fall in love, she described the act as unrighteous.

“Holding a man down with ‘juju’ (charms) is wrong. It is terrible. It shows the person has really low self-esteem. The best way to have a man is not by using charms on him. I will never advocate for that. I don’t know why some people do it. Even if a man breaks your heart or has been terrible to you, just move on. You can meet a great man that will treat you way better”, she said.

She also added that there is nothing wrong in a lady undergoing liposuction if she has the money.

“I have nothing against liposuction. I think if you have the money and the courage to get your body fixed, you should go ahead. If that will make you happy and boost your confidence, go ahead. There is really no big deal in it. However, I don’t see myself doing it. I am a total package. God created me in His image and likeness. I have things others will want to get through surgery. I am fine. Perhaps, after childbirth, if I feel my body is not good enough anymore or I don’t feel confident in my body anymore, I might consider it”, she told Saturday Beats.