TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who…

“A lot of Nollywood actors have bad breath” – Actress Angela Eguavoen reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood movies often have kissing scenes and in some cases it turns sour, especially in the case of bad breath. Actress Angela Eguavoen has revealed that a lot of Nollywood actors have bad breath.

Angela Eguavoen

In an interview with Saturday Beats, she stated that she has had a fair share of bad kissing experiences on set, and she has also met people with great breath.

READ ALSO

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind…

Nigerians react to recent update on Rita Dominic and Fidelis…

Her words,

“A lot of actors have had a bad kissing experiences— meeting someone with really terrible breath. I have had my own fair share of that a couple of times. I have also had really amazing kissing experiences on sets where I met people with great breath and people that understand that it is good to have good breath”.

While responding to question about using charm on men to make them fall in love, she described the act as unrighteous.

“Holding a man down with ‘juju’ (charms) is wrong. It is terrible. It shows the person has really low self-esteem. The best way to have a man is not by using charms on him. I will never advocate for that. I don’t know why some people do it. Even if a man breaks your heart or has been terrible to you, just move on. You can meet a great man that will treat you way better”, she said.

She also added that there is nothing wrong in a lady undergoing liposuction if she has the money.

“I have nothing against liposuction. I think if you have the money and the courage to get your body fixed, you should go ahead. If that will make you happy and boost your confidence, go ahead. There is really no big deal in it. However, I don’t see myself doing it. I am a total package. God created me in His image and likeness. I have things others will want to get through surgery. I am fine. Perhaps, after childbirth, if I feel my body is not good enough anymore or I don’t feel confident in my body anymore, I might consider it”, she told Saturday Beats.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was only 5 months…

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

Wives at war: Mercy Aigbe reacts after her husband’s first wife dragged her for…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“From side chick to second wife” – Talent manager Kara,…

“I teach my girls gender disparity”, Uche Ogbodo reveals as she shares…

“A lot of Nollywood actors have bad breath” – Actress Angela…

Tonto Dikeh’s friend, Mayor Blessing apologizes to Kpokpogri for supporting…

My husband has been sleeping with my mother for 15 years – Wife shares…

Chicken republic finally breaks silence about two security guards reportedly…

Man shares video of police officer begging him after holding him hostage

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More