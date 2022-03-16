Actress Funke Akindele blows hot over rare artwork of herself

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has blown hot over an artwork of herself designed by a self acclaimed artist.

The young painter who is fond of making hilarious and weird drawings of well known people, decided to work on the actress’ image.

Reacting to this, Funke Akindele shared the drawing while raging over the fact that if she arrests him, people will accuse her of intimidating the guy with her celebrity power.

This is reportedly same guy who made a bizarre sketch of Governor Sanwo-olu of Lagos State which made the governor to invite him.

In her words:

“🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
When I call for the arrest of this guy @bodataiye_oniyakuya Ya’ll will start saying I’m using celebrity power. Hmmmmm so you think this is right? @bodataiye_oniyakuya if I catch you, you go sweat inside winter”

