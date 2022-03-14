TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been dragged heavily by Nigerians after she shared a post about “fake friends”.

The mother of two had taken to Instagram to advise her fans not to refer to anyone they come in contact with as a ‘friend’.

Her post sparked reactions from fans as some of them attributed her post to her alleged shaky relationship with Eniola Badmus.

“Everybody is not your friend. Some people are your colleague, acquaintance, boss, subordinate. Normalise not calling everyone your friend and foisting friendship expectations on people who are not your friends,” Funke wrote on her Instastory.

See some reactions below

ola_holu,
“Na u gangan be bad friend POT CALLING KETTLE BLACK! after ditching ur friend @eniola_badmus wey dey lick ur ass. And you won’t stop in using every opportunity to shade her on ur insta story. Rest! Eniola is having without you & it’s tough for u accept that fact!!!”

yes_shes_nimah,
“You mean Eniola Badmus is not your friend”

obyadat,
“The truth will soon prevail about what happened btw Eniola and speaker”

spiritualitybyoluwagbemisola,
“God bless you I don’t know you notice that dey aren’t friends anymore”.

