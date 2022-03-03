Actress Tonto Dikeh disclaims her affiliation with Wale Jana, calls him a scammer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has disclaimed her affiliation with the CEO of ‘Sapphire’, Wale Jana, and tendered an apology to victims of the alleged scam perpetrated by him.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh was the brand ambassador for ‘Sapphire’, a company that specializes in perfumes, for three years.

However things turned sour after innocent victims invested their hard earned money with the company and were allegedly scammed.

Tonto Dikeh has therefore taken to her Instagram page and renounced her affiliation with the company and it’s CEO, Wale Jana.

She stated that she parted ways with the brand in 2020, when she discovered their dubious acts.

Her words,

“This is a disclaimer and a long overdue apologies to all the victims of WALE JANA AND HIS BRANDS

I WILL LIKE TO state that I King TONTO DIKEH have no affiliation with Wale Jana or his perfume Brand any longer….
I have since 2020 been receiving death threats, complaints and calls about various investments….
I am also a victim but I will bring my pride down and say I AM SORRY FOR ALL THATS GONE WRONG!!! One thing you all can’t deny is how I decently/gracefully handle your calls and pacific you to have patience.

I am however
Very aware that over 99.9 percentage of their/His investors came from me being their brand ambassador and I am so sorry for this….
When we get into a contract with a brand, I normally do my back ground checks properly but I believe I failed here…
I sincerely wish everyone well and hope you all recover your losses!!!
AGAIN I AM INDEED SORRY, I will work tirelessly with the right authorities to ensure you all get justice (money back).

BEHIND THE SCENE I HAVE CRIED WITH MOST OF YOU, BEGGED LIKE I OWNED THE COMPANY, EVEN BEGGED HARDER WHEN YOU INSULT AND CURSE ME OUT.

NB:- FOR THOSE OF YOU DMING ABOUT HIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT, I HAVE NO HAND IN IT NOR AM I PART OF IT…
Please invest at your own risk.
Thanks and God bless you all.
I WILL NOT GO DOWN FOR ANOTHER MANS MISTAKES”.

